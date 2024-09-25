Pair Of Brewers Teammates Make History Amid Impressive 2024 Campaigns
The Milwaukee Brewers 2024 campaign has already exceeded expectations set ahead of the season, and two crucial pieces of the roster added to the magic of the Cinderella story.
Milwaukee made a historic comeback Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but actual history was made Tuesday night when the club took on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
"Jackson Chourio & Willy Adames become the first teammates in franchise history with 20 homers & 20 steals in the same season," the Brewers announced on social media Tuesday night.
Chourio is hitting .275 with 53 extra-base hits including 21 home runs, 78 RBIs and a .798 OPS (119 OPS+) in 143 games this season.
Adames is hitting .252 with 65 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 111 RBIs and a .802 OPS (121 OPS+) in 156 games this season.
Unfortunately, the duo may be split up in the offseason when Adames is possibly facing the toughest decision of his career. Recent reports suggest the shortstop will be worth $216 million, Milwaukee has been historically hesitant to cough up that amount of cash.
If the front office decides to go all-in on the 29-year-old, which they would be smart to do, the pairing could continue to set franchise records for years to come.
