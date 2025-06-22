Paul Skenes Vs. Jacob Misiorowski: When To Watch Brewers Clash
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to kick off a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday and the series is expected to feature one of the most electric pitching matchups you will see.
Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski has taken the league by storm across his first two starts of his big league career. He began his career with 11 straight no-hit innings against the St. Louis Cardinals and the Minnesota Twins.
Pittsburgh knows a thing or two about having a rookie phenom taking the league by storm. That was the case with Paul Skenes last year. He's in his second season right now and somehow has been even better. Skenes has made 16 starts and has a 1.85 ERA and 106-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio in a league-leading 102 innings pitched. He also has racked up 4.4 wins above replacement despite a 4-6 record.
Skenes is great and Misiorowski has shown flashes of potential greatness as well. Now, the two are hurdling towards the first of hopefully a lot of matchups. Skenes and Misiorowski are the probably pitchers for Wednesday afternoon's showdown between these two National League Central rivals.
Now, that's a matchup you're going to want to see. Skenes arguably is the top pitcher in baseball overall -- outside of maybe Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. Skenes' numbers are actually better than Skubal's this season. Misiorowski has made just two starts, but looks like he has what it takes to make some noise himself as well.
In just three days we'll get to see these two flamethrowers face off.
More MLB: Brewers Top Trade Chip Identified As Deadline Rumors Pick Up