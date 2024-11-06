Phillies Listed As No. 1 Landing Spot For Brewers Hurler Reportedly On Trade Block
The Milwaukee Brewers could find a perfect trade partner for one of the best hurlers on their roster, without looking further than the National League.
Though the offseason has just begun, rumors and hypotheticals have already started to take control of the news cycle. One of the bigger storylines of the winter will be how the organization handles right-hander Devin Williams, and a recent report suggested the Philadelphia Phillies are the No. 1 landing spot.
"Therefore, the Phillies figure to be in the market for a closer this winter, and Williams sure matches the description of the type of player preferred by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski: a star," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Wednesday morning.
"This is also a moment in time when the Phillies have an abundance of trade chips. The really good ones reside in their 17th-ranked farm system, but a more interesting possibility in this context involves one of their expendable lineup stalwarts."
Williams had a 1.25 ERA with a 38-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .133 batting average against and a 0.97 WHIP in 21 2/3 innings across 22 games this season.
Milwaukee would certainly be looking to gain a notable player, or multiple, in return for the 30-year-old, which Philadelphia could afford to give up.
Signs currently seem to be pointing toward the Brewers shopping the righty, which has quickly become a storyline to follow for Milwaukee.
The Phillies had the No. 14 bullpen in Major League Baseball last season, which means Philadelphia would definitely be interested in trading for arguably the best closer in the majors in an effort to prevent a similar story in 2025.
Dombrowski has been known to be an aggressive general manager, so a deal between the two clubs could very well come to fruition.
