Phillies Projected $6M Vet Predicted To Cut Ties With Philly For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly will have to add in some capacity to the organization this winter.
Milwaukee may not spend heavily and sign someone like Corbin Burnes or Juan Soto, but there are options out there that could help the Brewers on cheaper deals. Milwaukee likely will be looking to add pitching in some capacity and Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer predicted that Philadelphia Phillies hurler Spencer Turnbull will sign a $6 million deal with the Brewers.
"Turnbull's career took a turn for the worse not long after he threw a no-hitter on May 18, 2021," Rymer said. "He made just three more starts that year, and he's since made just 14 starts over the last three years. Injuries will do that. And yet, Turnbull was excellent in posting a 1.67 ERA as a starter in April.
"And by one metric, his stuff peaked this year. He's worth a gander for teams that wouldn't need to expect too many innings from him. Signs with Milwaukee Brewers for 1 year, $6 million."
Turnbull isn't a big-name player, but he is someone worth taking a flier on. Injuries have completely derailed his career, but he's a former second-round pick who had a 2.65 ERA overall in 2024. He made 17 appearances -- including seven starts -- for Philadelphia last year.
In 2020 and 2021, Turnbull made 20 starts for the Detroit Tigers and logged a 3.46 ERA and 95-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 106.2 innings pitched. Injuries have been the story of his carer, but when he's been healthy he's been productive.
Turnbull is someone worth taking a chance on with the hope that he can have better health in 2025. If the price tag is $6 million, that could work for Milwaukee.
