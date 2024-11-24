Phillies Surprisingly Linked To Brewers Star In Line For $152M Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies seem like a team that could be aggressive this winter and that could end up involving a Milwaukee Brewers star.
Milwaukee likely will be parting ways with star shortstop Willy Adames this winter as he is in line to land a six-year, $152 million deal, according to Spotrac. That likely is out of the Brewers' price range, sadly.
That's a deal the Phillies could afford and Just Baseball's Joey Peterson mentioned them as a fit to sign Adames this winter.
"After coming up short in the postseason yet again in 2024, the Phillies are open to shaking up their roster in order to see better results in 2025," Peterson said. "Adding Adames into the mix would not only allow them to get creative with their lineup, but they would also be improving their team in the process. If the Phillies bring in Adames, there’s a myriad of possibilities for how Philadelphia can construct their lineup.
"One potential option would be having Adames replace Alec Bohm at third base. While Bohm is coming off a solid offensive year, Adames would provide a much-needed boost of power while still providing great defense. Another possibility that our Leo Morgenstern broke down is having Adames take over at shortstop, move Trea Turner to second base, and have Bryson Stott shift to third base."
Adames is one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball. No matter where he goes this winter, he surely will get paid well.
