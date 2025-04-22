Pirates Lefty With 'Ton Of Interested Parties' Could End Up With Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers’ pitching rotation has a lot of question marks.
Freddy Peralta has looked like an ace and Jose Quintana has also excelled since returning from the Injured List recently, but what about Brandon Woodruff, Tobias Myers, and Aaron Civale? All three of these guys have been rehabbing since the start of the season, and no one knows for sure how effective they’ll be upon returning (starting with Myers, who’s expected to re-join the Brewers this week).
One name the Brewers’ brass should monitor on the market for starting pitching is Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Andrew Heaney. Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller listed Heaney as a likely trade chip in a new report on Tuesday.
“Heaney had been respectable and mostly healthy over the past few seasons, so it was surprising this winter when he had to wait until late February to settle for a major pay cut, going from a $13M salary in 2024 to what might be a $6M deal if he hits all his innings-based escalators this year,” Miller wrote.
“But at what will be somewhere around just $2M for a two-month rental this summer, there will be a ton of interested parties if he continues pitching at a middle-of-the-rotation level.”
The 33-year-old Heaney won a World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023. Outside of the Rangers and Pirates, he’s also pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, and Miami Marlins in his career.
Could the Brewers be next?
