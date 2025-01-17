Pirates Projected To Sign Ex-Brewers Outfielder To Plug 'Biggest Roster Hole'
Could a former member of the Milwaukee Brewers end up back in the division this offseason?
There is roughly a month to go until Spring Training gets here and there still are plenty of question marks that need to be answered. A plethora of capable players still are somehow available in free agency. We should start to see the dam break in the near future, but it has been a very odd offseason.
One player who is looking for an opportunity is former Brewers outfielder Mark Canha. He spent a brief period with the Brewers in 2023. He was acquired by the Brewers ahead of the trade deadline from the New York Mets. He appeared in 50 games with Milwaukee and had five home runs, 33 RBIs, and slashed .287/.373/.427.
Canha joined the Detroit Tigers ahead of the 2024 season and then was traded to the San Francisco Giants. Now, he's looking for his next opportunity. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter linked him to the Pittsburgh Pirates as a "realistic" fit to plug their "biggest roster hole."
"Pittsburgh Pirates: OF Mark Canha," Reuter said. "Biggest Hole: Outfield. Joshua Palacios, Jack Suwinski, Billy Cook, and Ji Hwan Bae are the only outfielders on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster aside from Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz, and Andrew McCutchen who will spend most of his time at designated hitter. A veteran like Canha who can provide professional at-bats and a solid clubhouse presence would be a nice addition to finalize the starting lineup."
Could he return to the National League Central this offseason with one of the Brewers' rivals?
