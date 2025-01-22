Polarizing Ex-Brewers Superstar Will Have Chance At Hall Of Fame In 2025
The 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum class officially has been announced.
It was announced on Tuesday that Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, and Billy Wagner all earned spots in the Hall of Fame. Of the three, Sabathia has the closest ties to Milwaukee. He was traded to the Brewers in 2008 and he was phenomenal. Sabathia logged a 1.65 ERA across 17 starts and had an eye-popping seven complete games over that stretch.
Now that the 2025 class is behind us, we can start to take a look ahead to 2026. One former polarizing Brewers superstar will have a chance to crack the ballot. Former Brewers star and Most Valuable Player Ryan Braun will be on the ballot next year.
He actually has the second-highest wins above replacement of any new player entering the ballot next year as shared by The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans.
"Left-hander Cole Hamels and outfielder Ryan Braun headline the class eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time next year," Rosecrans said. "Hamels (59) and Ryan Braun (47.1) have the highest bWAR among the newcomers, while six players have a career bWAR between 30 and 40."
A player will need to receive five percent of the votes in order to stay on the ballot. Braun certainly seems likely to at least reach that threshold. Braun is a former MVP with 352 career home runs and 1,154 RBIs. He was a six-time All-Star but also was suspended at one point for performance-enhancing drugs.
