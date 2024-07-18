Angels' Lone All-Star Likely To Be Moved, Brewers Could Be PerfectTrade Partner
The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to add one or two pieces ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, and the market is bountiful.
With less than two weeks until the deadline, rumors are swirling around the league linking numerous names to the trade block and Milwaukee is in a prime position to strike. A certain two-time All-Star is among the best candidates most likely to be moved.
"(Tyler) Anderson is owed roughly $5 million this season and will earn $13 million in the final year of his contract in 2025," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Wednesday. "Given the dearth of quality starting pitching expected to be available this month, the (Los Angeles) Angels should have a number of suitors for Anderson, who is doing his best to block out the trade rumors this month."
The southpaw has a 2.97 ERA with an 81-to-47 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .212 batting average against and a 1.17 WHIP in 118 innings pitched across 19 games.
Anderson likely wouldn't cost the Brewers too much in prospect capital, which the team has historically been reluctant to give up; meaning the Angels could be a great trade partner for the Brew Crew and both sides would benefit from a deal.
Milwaukee's rotation would be highly improved by adding a lefty who can eat innings, and to make the deal sweeter, the 34-year-old is under team control until 2025.
