Blue Jays Still Shopping Former All-Star Starting Pitcher, Should Brewers Pursue?
The Milwaukee Brewers still need to acquire starting pitching, even with the addition of veteran Aaron Civale earlier this month.
As the Brewers look to stay in control of the National League Central, the club still has holes in its roster that could potentially impact a deep postseason run. Thankfully, the Toronto Blue Jays are in a selling frenzy and want to shop one of their starting pitchers who will hit free agency this winter.
"The Blue Jays remain focused on moving players with expiring contracts," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Wednesday afternoon. "A group that includes left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, right-handed relievers Yimi Garcia and Trevor Richards and catcher Danny Jansen."
Kikuchi has a 4.54 ERA with a 125-to-28 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .268 batting average against and a 1.31 WHIP in 111 innings pitched across 21 games this season.
While the southpaw's trade value may be tough to calculate, a few prospects would likely be all Toronto would need to give up Kikuchi.
The former All-Star may have a relatively high ERA, but he has a 3.57 FIP -- implying better days are ahead, could still give Milwaukee a serviceable arm and can eat innings for the Brew Crew.
If the Brewers aren't willing to give up too much prospect capital for a few-month rental, there's a slew of outfielders that are rumored to be available for the right price.
