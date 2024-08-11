Brewers 19-Year-Old Shortstop Named Biggest Breakout Prospect In 2024
The Milwaukee Brewers organization is overflowing with young talent.
Players like Jackson Chourio and Tobias Myers are performing well above what their age would demand, and now Milwaukee can add another of its budding stars to that list.
The Brewers’ 19-year-old shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt was named Milwaukee’s biggest breakout prospect of the 2024 season by Bleacher Report on Saturday.
“Another member of the 2023 high school shortstop class, Pratt has quickly vaulted onto leaguewide Top 100 lists,” Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter said.
“The 6'4", 195-pound infielder may eventually outgrow shortstop, but his offensive game has the potential to play elsewhere. He was a 2024 Futures Game participant and is hitting .287/398 with 21 extra-base hits and 26 steals in 82 games between Single-A and High-A.”
Pratt was selected at No. 182 overall by the Brewers in the 2023 draft. As a high school prospect, he won Mississippi Gatorade State Player of the Year and planned to attend Ole Miss before he was drafted by Milwaukee.
Pratt has drawn comparisons to Gunnar Henderson for his physical profile and potential as a five-tool player.
As the Brewers held an eight-game lead in the National League Central heading into Sunday amid a successful season, Pratt’s rise represents the rich getting richer.
More MLB: Brewers Rookie Could Surprisingly Be Offered Extension: 'Not Who Anyone Expected'