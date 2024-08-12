Brewers Announce Slew Of Roster Moves, Reinstate Young Hurler After Lengthy Absence
The Milwaukee Brewers are at the top of the National League Central even with a thin rotation, but the return of a young hurler came just in time for a postseason run.
The Brewers notably traded away Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles last winter, and one of the players the club received in return came back to major league action after a lengthy absence -- but two more players hit the injured list as well.
"Left-handed pitcher DL Hall has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list. He will start (Sunday)," The Brewers announced on social media Sunday morning. "Left-handed pitcher Hoby Milner placed on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement, retro to Aug. 9. Right-handed pitcher Enoli Paredes transferred to the 60-day injured list."
Hall allowed three runs, five hits and three walks while striking out nine in 4 2/3 innings pitched in a 4-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
The southpaw landed on the injured list in April due to a left knee sprain and is now aiding Milwaukee in a new role -- as a starting pitcher. Previously, the 25-year-old was a member of the bullpen but the club decided to move him to be a member of the rotation.
Hall could be a key member of the Brewer's postseason run and may be the solution to Milwaukee's rotation problems that the team has battled all season long.
More MLB: Brewers Rookie Could Surprisingly Be Offered Extension: 'Not Who Anyone Expected'