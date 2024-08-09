Brewers Cap Off Historic Series Against NL Foe; Star Rookie Changes History Books
The Milwaukee Brewers front office made a commitment to a rookie during last year's offseason which is looking like one of the best decisions the club has made in recent history.
The Brewers signed outfielder Jackson Chourio to an eight-year deal before the 2024 campaign, and the 20-year-old has since been proving why Milwaukee made the right move of locking up the young star. Capping off a historic series against the Atlanta Braves, Chourio made history of his own Thursday afternoon.
"Now he’s 20 years, 150 days old, so when he hit a solo home run leading off the second inning -- one of four Brewers homers off Braves starter Charlie Morton before he recorded his seventh out -- and a two-run shot in the fifth, it made the rookie the youngest Milwaukee hitter -- Braves or Brewers -- to go deep twice in a game," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy wrote Thursday evening.
Chourio is hitting .277 with 29 extra-base hits including 14 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .763 OPS (110 OPS+) in 101 games this season.
The outfielder surpassed a Major League Baseball legend, Hank Aaron, who was the previous record holder in Milwaukee's back when the team was the Milwaukee Braves.
Chourio's legendary afternoon came at the tail end of a series sweep of Atlanta, in which Milwaukee was the first team to have 52 hits in just three games since the 2015 Boston Red Sox.
Not only did the Brew Crew take a massive leap in the National League standings, but they also bumped the Braves out of the playoff picture.
