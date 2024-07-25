Brewers Catch A Must-Needed Break And Receive Best News Possible With Superstar
The Milwaukee Brewers received the best news possible regarding the face of their franchise.
As most teams prepare for trade talks with the upcoming July 30 trade deadline, the Brewers were preparing to face the fate of their 2024 season. Thankfully, their season appears to be back on track after a star outfielder was facing a decision on a season-ending surgery but has pivoted in a less dramatic direction.
"Christian Yelich intends to rest and rehab his back rather than undergo surgery that would have ended his season," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday afternoon. "Offseason surgery is a strong possibility, the source says."
Yelich is hitting .315 with 26 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .910 OPS (153 OPS+) in 73 games this season.
The three-time All-Star has been dealing with a lower-back injury for the past several seasons and was recently placed on the 10-day injured list for the second time this year -- now facing a decision to go under the knife.
As luck would have it, Yelich is opting to finish out the 2024 campaign and continue to be a huge part of the Brewers World Series title run.
There is no timetable for the 32-year-old's return to action or rehab stint yet, but if the injury is of the same extent as earlier this year, he could be back in the majors in a few weeks.
In the meantime, Milwaukee can continue to put their efforts towards adding an arm to the rotation at the trade deadline.
More MLB: Veteran Starter Attempting MLB Comeback; Brewers Could Bolster Staff For Playoff Push