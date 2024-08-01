Brewers' Christian Yelich Gives Update On Potential Of Getting Back Surgery
The Milwaukee Brewers have faced all sorts of adversity throughout the 2024 campaign, and recently their injury woes got worse.
Former MVP Christian Yelich has been battling a back injury for several years, which once again led to his placement on the 10-day injured list in the latter half of July. While it was unclear what steps Yelich would take toward recovery, surgery was thrown around -- and the 32-year-old expanded on that possibility.
"Right now, I’m not thinking about surgery. I’m trying to figure out, how do we push this as far as we can," Yelich told reporters as transcribed by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy on Wednesday. "We’ll see what happens and see if I can do it. I have hope. That’s a good thing."
Yelich is hitting .315 with 26 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .910 OPS (153 OPS+) in 73 games this season.
The three-time All-Star ruled out going under the knife until at least the offseason so he can finish the 2024 campaign, and it's great to hear that he may try to avoid it entirely.
Yelich still aims to return this season to aid the Brewers in their run at a World Series title and as of now there has been no update on his timeline for a return to action. If his back injury is of the same extent as the strain that landed him on the IL earlier this season, he may need roughly one month of rest and rehab.
