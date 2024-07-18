Brewers Closer Officially Announces End Of 2024 Campaign Due To Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers have dealt with notable injuries throughout the 2024 season, and their bad luck continues to steamroll their roster.
The Brewers are sitting at the top of the National League Central with help from their stellar bullpen, which will be losing a young hurler after he announced his year is over due to a season-ending knee surgery.
Abner Uribe took to Instagram on Wednesday night to let fans know that he successfully underwent surgery on his knee, which will officially deem his 2024 campaign over. He intends to be ready for next year's spring training.
The 24-year-old has a 6.91 ERA with a 14-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .278 batting average against and a 1.88 WHIP 14 1/3 innings pitched across 14 games this season. The righty was significantly better while pitching for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and had an impressive 1.04 ERA with a 7-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a .103 batting average against in a seven-game span.
Uribe wasn't necessarily a crucial part of the Brewers bullpen this year, but he offered much-needed depth and was often called up when Milwaukee was in a pinch.
Thankfully, two-time All-Star Devin Williams is expected to return to the bullpen later this month and has already begun a rehab assignment with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
More MLB: Brewers Should Look To Trade For Young Hurler With Years Of Team Control Left