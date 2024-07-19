Brewers Could Acquire Frontline Starter With 'High' Chance Of Being Traded
The Milwaukee Brewers were among the first teams to make a notable move ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, bringing in veteran right-hander Aaron Civale from the Tampa Bay Rays.
There is one more pitcher for the Rays who could find himself suiting up for Milwaukee in August, and he reportedly has a good chance of being moved at the deadline.
"The Rays already have traded two pitchers, and though (Zach Eflin) has a year to go, the $18 million salary is high for Tampa Bay," the New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote on Thursday night. "Trade chances: High."
Eflin has a 3.99 ERA with a 78-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .257 batting average against and a 1.12 WHIP in 99 1/3 innings pitched across 17 games this season.
The 30-year-old is under team control through 2025 and would be one of the more logical trade targets for the Brewers among the starting pitchers rumored to be in trade talks.
While it's not impossible to say the Brew Crew could make a huge splash and trade for one of the premier starters like Tarik Skubal or Garrett Crochet, they're more likely to acquire someone like Eflin.
Milwaukee desperately needs to add a few pieces to build a better roster for a deep postseason run, and Eflin could very well be a missing link.
More MLB: Here's How Brewers All-Star Closer Devin Williams Fared In First Rehab Outing