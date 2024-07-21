Brewers Could Be Great Fit For Veteran Hurler With 'High' Chance Of Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers are expected to be busy over the next week or so.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade is coming up quickly and the Brewers are in a great spot. Milwaukee is one of the best teams in the National League and has a chance to make a deep run this season.
One thing that would help, though, is adding another starting pitcher ahead of the trade deadline. Milwaukee traded Corbin Burnes away this past offseason and still has been one of the best teams in the league.
Adding another veteran starter to help shore up the back of the rotation could be just what the Brewers need down the stretch. One player who could make some sense is Tampa Bay Rays veteran hurler Zach Eflin.
Eflin has been mentioned in trade rumors over the last few weeks and has a "high" chance of being traded, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The Rays already have traded two pitchers, and though he has a year to go, the $18M salary is high for Tampa Bay," Heyman said. "Trade chances: High."
Eflin is a nine-year big league veteran and has a 4.14 ERA in 18 starts so far this season. He finished the 2023 campaign with a 3.50 ERA in 31 starts so it wouldn't be surprising to see him have a solid second half of the season.
A trade for someone like Eflin wouldn't cost as much as a deal for someone like Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, but still take the Brewers over the top. Milwaukee should see what a deal would cost.
