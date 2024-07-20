Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Could Call For Blue Jays All-Star Rumored To Be In Trade Conversations

Milwaukee could make a splash

Jun 2, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) reracts after hitting Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Connor Joe with a pitch during the first inning at Rogers Centre.
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the many teams looking to acquire starting pitching ahead of the July 30 trade deadline and the Toronto Blue Jays appear to be selling exactly what the Brewers need.

With less than two weeks until the trade deadline, the Brew Crew is in a great position to trade for the starting pitching help they desperately need. The Blue Jays are reportedly open to selling anyone for the right price, and Milwaukee could inquire about their best pitcher.

"The Blue Jays are expected to consider trade offers for players under contract beyond 2024, not merely those on expiring contracts," MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Friday afternoon. "A strong contingent of scouts will be in Toronto tonight for the Chris Bassitt-Jack Flaherty matchup."

Bassitt has a 3.71 ERA with a 106-to-46 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .264 batting average against and a 1.42 WHIP in 114 innings pitched across 20 games this season.

If Toronto is putting just about anyone on the trade block, the Brewers should call for the veteran. Milwaukee should be in on both hurlers that squared off Friday but Bassitt would be a longer-term addition.

The 35-year-old is under team control through 2025 and if he can play at this level for a few more years he could aid the Brewers rotation for years to come.

