Brewers Could Land Angels All-Star On Trade Block To Fill Biggest Hole
The Milwaukee Brewers aren't too far away from being considered among the top World Series contenders in the National League.
Some expected the Brewers to take a step back in 2024, but that hasn't been the case by any stretch of the imagination. Milwaukee currently sits atop the National League Central standings with a 55-42 record and has the third-best record in the National League overall.
The Brewers have a bright future and could make some noise this season but it seems like adding one more starting pitcher is a necessity to truly contend. Luckily for the Brewers, there will be some intriguing options available that could fit what the Brewers need. One player who could make sense is Los Angeles Angels two-time All-Star Tyler Anderson.
He has been in rumors lately and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed him as one of seven All-Stars who could change teams soon.
"An All-Star for the second time in three years, Anderson has been one of the few bright spots in the Angels’ rotation this season," Feinsand said. "The 34-year-old went 8-8 with a 2.97 ERA in 19 starts (118 innings) in the first half, ranking in the 86th percentile in opponents' average exit velocity and hard-hit percentage.
"Anderson is owed roughly $5 million this season and will earn $13 million in the final year of his contract in 2025. Given the dearth of quality starting pitching expected to be available this month, the Angels should have a number of suitors for Anderson, who is doing his best to block out the trade rumors this month."
Milwaukee needs another frontline starter and Anderson could be that guy down the stretch this season and then also in 2025 at an affordable rate. The Brewers have a real shot to contend this season. Why not do everything they can to help with this fact and pursue someone like Anderson?
