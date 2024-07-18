Brewers Could Look To Trade For 'Highly Sought After' All-Star Closer
The Milwaukee Brewers are entering the unofficial second half of the 2024 season with possession of first place in the National League Central, leading to the club buying at the July 30 trade deadline.
Milwaukee will be on the hunt for starting pitching help, but that's not to say the club won't also look to add one of the better relievers on the market.
"(Tanner Scott), who turns 30 on July 22, had a 1.34 ERA in 39 appearances in the first half, successfully converting 14 of his 16 save opportunities," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Wednesday. "With multiple contenders looking for bullpen help, Scott -- who is owed roughly $2.25 million for the remainder of the season before hitting free agency this fall -- should be a highly sought-after option between now and the trade deadline."
Scott has an aforementioned 1.34 ERA with a 45-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .134 batting average against and a 1.07 WHIP in 40 1/3 innings pitched across 39 games this season.
The 29-year-old has been previously linked to Milwaukee, even though the club doesn't necessarily need relief pitchers as badly as they need to add someone to their rotation.
The Brewers do fit Feinsand's description of contenders looking to buy at the trade deadline, and Scott would be a notable addition to an already great bullpen.
The righty will be a free agent after this season which could be a positive as he shouldn't require too much prospect capital in return, however, he could certainly test free agency after this season leaving Milwaukee with just a few months of his talent.
