Brewers Could Lose Superstar To NL Foe This Offseason According To MLB Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot on their plate with the remainder of the 2024 campaign and a potential run at a World Series title, but the front office may want to start thinking about the offseason.
Although the Major League Baseball trade deadline just passed, one insider made bold predictions regarding free agency and Milwaukee may have a problem on their hands.
"Trevor Story and Javier Báez were likewise capable two-way shortstops fresh off their age-28 seasons when they inked six-year, $140 million deals after the 2021 campaign," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Thursday morning. "As such, there's your model for what (Willy) Adames could be looking for this winter. If so, the typically thrifty Brewers figure to be out. But even then, his market could include big spenders with needs at shortstop, such as the (Los Angeles) Dodgers, Atlanta (Braves) and San Francisco Giants."
Adames is hitting .248 with 42 extra-base hits including 17 home runs, 71 RBIs and a .763 OPS (110 OPS+) in 108 games this season.
The shortstop has been a crucial part of Milwaukee's journey to the top of the National League Central and has earned a hefty paycheck from whatever club he ends up with in free agency.
The Dodgers, Braves and Giants are well-known big spenders and Milwaukee has typically been the opposite, so unless Adames is fine with less money to stay with the Brew Crew, he could be on the move this winter.
