Brewers Could Once Again Make Trade With Rays For Former All-Star, Left-Handed Bat
The Milwaukee Brewers could take advantage of an American League East's firesale and grab a much-needed bat.
The Brewers were forced to scavenge the trade block when their star outfielder Christian Yelich landed on the 10-day injured list with a back injury. Fortunately, an intriguing name was mentioned in trade rumors that could be a part of the lineup for the next few years.
"If the (Tampa Bay) Rays are still looking to move established players for younger, more inexpensive talent, they could trade Yandy Díaz, Pete Fairbanks and Brandon Lowe, among others," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Tuesday morning. "Given the approach they have taken to this point, nothing would be a surprise today."
Lowe is hitting .262 with 24 extra-base hits including 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and a .879 OPS (148 OPS+) in 58 games this season.
The 30-year-old is under team control through 2026 and would be an immediate bandage to a lineup that could be without their former MVP Yelich for a month -- and then a powerful bat in the years to come.
Lowe has limited experience in corner outfield spots so he could potentially be a direct Yelich fill-in but more likely would play second base and serve as a designated hitter upgrade.
It's expected that the Rays are putting virtually everyone on the trade block and given the club's previous trades with Milwaukee, the two teams could work together again.
