Brewers Could Purse Two-Time Cy Young Winner In Blockbuster Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers recently acquired right-hander Frankie Montas from the Cincinnati Reds to help stabilize the rotation, but they shouldn't stop there.
Tuesday's trade deadline closes at 6 p.m. ET and the Brewers should still be looking to swing at least one more trade to give the club a better chance at a deep postseason run. One insider suggested a decorated starting pitcher will be on the trade block, and the Brewers should jump on the opportunity.
"All signs point to Snell being traded to a contender," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Tuesday morning. "The (Baltimore) Orioles, (Houston) Astros, (New York) Yankees and (San Diego) Padres are among the teams that have been connected to the lefty"
Snell has a 5.10 ERA with a 61-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .221 batting average against and a 1.28 WHIP in 47 2/3 innings across 10 games this season.
Although Snell's numbers aren't jumping off the page, the southpaw's ERA shot up early in the season and he has been significantly better as the season progressed. Since July 9, the two-time Cy Young winner has only allowed two earned runs in four starts.
Feinsand mentioned a potential downside to trading for Snell, which is his contract. The 31-year-old is under team control through 2025 but has a player option worth $30 million -- and if he doesn't opt out he'll leave Milwaukee with a hefty bill next season.
The Brewers also would have to pay the prorated amount of his 2024 salary, as the Giants reportedly are reluctant to add money into any trade involving Snell. Milwaukee is not typically one to pay premium salaries but a move to add the reigning National League Cy Young winner could be seen as an exception.
