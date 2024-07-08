Brewers Could Target Pair Of Coveted Hurlers From Defending World Series Champion
The Milwaukee Brewers are sitting comfortably in the top spot of the National League Central as the Major League Baseball All-Star Weekend approaches, but the team still has to address starting pitching needs.
When the Brewers decide to buy at the July 30 trade deadline they'll be shopping for improvements to their rotation, and one insider just added two interesting names to the conversation.
"(Texas Rangers) players on expiring contracts include starting pitchers Michael Lorenzen and Andrew Heaney," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote on Monday morning.
Lorenzen has a 3.21 ERA with a 62-to-40 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .207 batting average against and a 1.18 WHIP in 87 innings pitched across 15 games.
Heaney has a 3.80 ERA with a 92-to-24 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .248 batting average against and a 1.24 WHIP in 90 innings pitched across 18 games.
Both hurlers could give the Brewers rotation the extra push needed to deepen their starting pitching and would not cost the organization a slew of top prospects.
Milwaukee has a few more weeks to devise a plan to bolster their pitching staff and should have both Rangers veterans on their board. Brewers general manager Matt Arnold will be on the phones constantly looking for the best deal to upgrade the rotation -- these two likely will be among a large group of potential candidates to join the roster.
