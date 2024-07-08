Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Could Target Pair Of Coveted Hurlers From Defending World Series Champion

Milwaukee may be able to poach a few World Series Champions

Stephen Mottram

Nov 8, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 8, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers are sitting comfortably in the top spot of the National League Central as the Major League Baseball All-Star Weekend approaches, but the team still has to address starting pitching needs.

When the Brewers decide to buy at the July 30 trade deadline they'll be shopping for improvements to their rotation, and one insider just added two interesting names to the conversation.

"(Texas Rangers) players on expiring contracts include starting pitchers Michael Lorenzen and Andrew Heaney," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote on Monday morning.

Lorenzen has a 3.21 ERA with a 62-to-40 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .207 batting average against and a 1.18 WHIP in 87 innings pitched across 15 games.

Heaney has a 3.80 ERA with a 92-to-24 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .248 batting average against and a 1.24 WHIP in 90 innings pitched across 18 games.

Both hurlers could give the Brewers rotation the extra push needed to deepen their starting pitching and would not cost the organization a slew of top prospects.

Milwaukee has a few more weeks to devise a plan to bolster their pitching staff and should have both Rangers veterans on their board. Brewers general manager Matt Arnold will be on the phones constantly looking for the best deal to upgrade the rotation -- these two likely will be among a large group of potential candidates to join the roster.

More MLB: Brewers Could Trade For Former All-Star Amid Trade Speculation To Bolster Rotation

Published
Stephen Mottram

STEPHEN MOTTRAM

Stephen Mottram joined Sports Illustrated/FanNation's "Milwaukee Brewers" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site. The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a rising writer in the program. Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24

Home/News Feed