Brewers Could Target Recently DFA'd Starting Pitcher To Pair With Trade Acquisition
The Milwaukee Brewers pitching staff needs improvements for the upcoming postseason, and a veteran hurler just became available, could he be the answer?
The Los Angeles Dodgers shockingly designated one of their newly acquired hurlers for assignment while anticipating reinforcements, and he should be a top priority for the pitching-needy Brewers.
"Sources: James Paxton is being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers." FanSided's Robert Murray reported on Monday afternoon.
Paxton has a 4.43 ERA with a 64-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .246 batting average against and a 1.46 WHIP in 89 1/3 innings pitched across 18 games this season.
The southpaw would be able to eat innings for Milwaukee and could be acquired for nothing if the club can claim him off waivers.
Paxton would fill a void in the pitching staff that has been brewing in Milwaukee since the start of the season due to injuries, and if handled correctly, the Brewers could aid their rotation with plenty of help for the postseason.
The assumption entering the July 30 trade deadline was that Milwaukee would have to give up a lot of prospect capital to garner the starting pitching help they desperately need, but if the club can acquire the veteran they could pair him with just one of the premier starting pitchers on the trade block.
Either Detroit Tigers' Jack Flaherty, Chicago White Sox's Garrett Crochet or Eric Fedde could be a perfect one-two punch if the Brewers can land Paxton in the upcoming days.
Even without a major move, adding All-Star closer Devin Williams, left-hander DL Hall and Paxton to the pitching staff ahead of the deadline would make waves in an already weak National League Central without losing anyone of value from the organization.
More MLB: Brewers Loosely Linked To Rotation Stabilizing Pitcher In Rare Intra-Division Trade