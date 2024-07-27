Brewers Could Target Reunion With Former All-Star To Strengthen Lineup
The Milwaukee Brewers will be without superstar outfielder Christian Yelich for a few weeks and should be on the hunt for a temporary replacement.
Fortunately, the Washington Nationals may have exactly what Milwaukee is looking for and he would come at a low cost.
"Yelich is on the injured list and what he might contribute the rest of the season is in question," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Thursday night. "So, the Brewers are seeking a left-handed hitter in addition to starting pitching, according to sources briefed on their plans."
With the Nationals in sale mode and the Brewers in need of some production from the left side, outfielder Jesse Winker comes to mind.
Winker has a .256 batting average with 29 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 52 RBIs and a .796 OPS (131 OPS+) in 99 games this season.
The 30-year-old is part of a struggling Nationals team that will virtually put anyone in trade conversations in an attempt to build for their future -- meaning Milwaukee could offer low-to-mid-tier prospects in return for a much-needed left-handed bat.
Winker parted ways with Milwaukee in the offseason and if Washington decides they would like to part ways, should be more than welcome to aid the Brew Crew in their postseason run.
To sweeten the deal, the former All-Star is only under team control through the end of the 2024 campaign so Milwaukee wouldn't have to make a long-term commitment to the slugger -- an ideal situation given the team's young depth that is expected to become a larger part of the near future.
More MLB: Brewers Reportedly Interested In Polarizing Angels Southpaw, Is Trade Likely?