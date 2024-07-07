Brewers Could Trade For Former All-Star Amid Trade Speculation To Bolster Rotation
The Milwaukee Brewers recently brought in Dallas Keuchel and Aaron Civale to aid their rotation while battling through injuries, but one more veteran should be considered by the club as well.
Regardless of Milwaukee being first in the National League Central, the team needs to consider bringing in more starting pitching help to aid the club for the rest of the 2024 campaign. One insider listed 16 trade candidates with their stock on the rise, including a former All-Star who should be on the Brewers' radar.
"(Chris) Bassitt has been solid over the past two months for the underachieving (Toronto) Blue Jays," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Friday. "But his performance in June surely caught the eye of teams seeking rotation help."
Bassitt has a 3.43 ERA with a 94-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .264 batting average against and a 1.42 WHIP in 102 1/3 innings pitched across 18 games this season.
Although Feinsand linked the southpaw to the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, a trade to Milwaukee shouldn't be ruled out.
The 35-year-old could eat innings for the Brewers while providing a serviceable production throughout the remainder of the season, and most importantly add much-needed depth to a weakened pitching staff. Bassitt would also be under contract for $22 million for 2025, which would add some interesting layers.
Milwaukee could eat that salary and likely get a discount in terms of prospect capital to absorb the remainder of the deal, or could give up a little more in order for Toronto to eat some of the deal -- which would align with the Brewers' mid-level spending.
There have been reports of Milwaukee staying true to its philosophy of being reserved at the July 30 trade deadline, but there have also been rumors that the team will be more aggressive this year -- only time will tell what its strategy will be this summer.
