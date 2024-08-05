Brewers Could Trade For White Sox's All-Star 'Likely To Be Traded' This Offseason
Entering the 2024 season the Milwaukee Brewers had a known lack of starting pitchers, and the club has a chance to flip the narrative for the 2025 campaign.
Although Milwaukee has the top spot in the National League Central, the Brewers still have a thin rotation that the front office needs to address. Fortunately, one of the best young hurlers in the majors is likely headed for a new team this winter and the Brew Crew should pursue him.
"It's possible that the (Chicago) White Sox will extend (Garrett) Crochet this winter, but they already gave that a try and their failure is precisely why the lefty ended up in trade talks," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote on Sunday. "So unless they want to try again, it seems inevitable that Crochet will be back on the block this winter."
Crochet has a 3.19 ERA with a 162-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .204 batting average against and a 1.01 WHIP in 118 1/3 innings across 23 games this season.
The 25-year-old notably didn't get moved at this summer's trade deadline, largely due to a report that he wouldn't pitch in the postseason unless he could also reach an extension with the club he was traded to.
If Milwaukee wants to improve its rotation, trading for Crochet would be a massive step in the right direction.
The southpaw could be a cornerstone of the roster for years to come as he is under team control through 2026, providing the Brew Crew with one of the game's best young hurlers for the foreseeable future.
