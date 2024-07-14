Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers DFA Veteran Weeks After Trading For Him, Call Up Intriguing Arm

Milwaukee made some roster moves

Jul 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) throws during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
The Milwaukee Brewers are prepping for some much-needed days off at the All-Star break but have one more game left to go. Before the final game of the unofficial second half, they made a notable transaction.

Just three weeks ago the Brewers traded for a veteran pitcher to bolster their rotation, and the club has announced that he could be headed to a new organization after a pair of roster moves were made.

"The Brewers have designated Dallas Keuchel for assignment," Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak reported on Sunday morning. "Joel Kuhnel selected from Triple-A Nashville."

Keuchel has a 5.40 ERA with an 11-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .329 batting average against and a 1.86 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched across four games this season.

Kuhnel has a 6.30 career ERA in the majors but seems to have found his footing playing for three Triple-A clubs. The righty has a 2.30 ERA with a 17-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .262 batting average against and a 1.28 WHIP in 27 1/3 innings pitched across 22 games this season.

The veteran likely will be a short-term filler until another move is made.

