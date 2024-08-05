Brewers Drop Three Spots In MLB Power Rankings With Playoffs Two Months Out
The Milwaukee Brewers are falling in renown among Major League Baseball’s elite teams.
Milwaukee still held a five and a half game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central entering Monday, but that didn’t stop Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report from demoting the Brewers down three spots in BR’s weekly MLB power rankings.
Milwaukee was ranked No. 6 last week, and it now sits at No. 9.
“The Brewers have suffered three straight series losses, though their six-game lead in the NL Central standings has shrunk by just a half-game as the St. Louis Cardinals have similarly struggled during the same stretch,” Reuter said. “Deadline addition Frankie Montas picked up the win in his Brewers debut on Friday, allowing three earned runs over five innings against the Washington Nationals on the road.”
Ahead of the Brewers in the rankings are the Atlanta Braves (8), San Diego Padres (7), Kansas City Royals (6), Philadelphia Phillies (5), Los Angeles Dodgers (4), Cleveland Guardians (3), New York Yankees (2), and Baltimore Orioles (1).
With Christian Yelich out for multiple weeks, the Brewers are counting on contributions from others as they look to keep their division lead and advance into the playoffs with some momentum.
