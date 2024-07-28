Brewers Engaged In Bidding War With NL Central Foe For Best Starter On Market
The Milwaukee Brewers will have a busy July 30 trade deadline which could include the addition of one of the more impactful players expected to be moved in the coming days.
Despite being at the top of the National League Central, the Brewers still have holes in their roster that need to be addressed for a deep run in the postseason. Starting pitching help should be Milwaukee's focus when entering the trade deadline, and they are rumored to be in hot pursuit of a highly talented arm.
"Two NL Central teams are pushing for (Erick) Fedde," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Saturday afternoon. "According to sources briefed on the discussions. One is the Milwaukee Brewers. The other is believed to be the (St. Louis) Cardinals."
Fedde has a 3.11 ERA with a 108-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .227 batting average against and a 1.14 WHIP in 121 2/3 innings pitched across 21 games.
Adding the 31-year-old to the rotation would put Milwaukee in the best spot possible for the remainder of the 2024 campaign, and the Brewers should act fast attempting to trade for Fedde.
The veteran is not only one of the best starters in the American League but is on the first year of a two-year, $15 million contract. If the Brewers pull off the trade, it will not only aid their current postseason pursuit but jumpstart 2025 -- when Brandon Woodruff and Fedde would bolster an already dominant pitching staff.
In addition to bringing in an arm to the rotation, the Brew Crew is also looking to add a left-handed bat while star outfielder Christian Yelich is rehabbing a lower back injury -- leaving the front office with busy upcoming days.
