Brewers General Manager Matt Arnold Provides Update On Two-Time All-Star's Return
The Milwaukee Brewers front office will have plenty on their plate in the upcoming days with the July 30 trade deadline, but they won't need to worry about their relievers.
The Brewers received devastating news that their superstar outfielder Christian Yelich will be sidelined for an unknown amount of time while rehabbing a lower back injury, however, one crucial part of their roster will be making his return very soon.
"Brewers GM Matt Arnold met with a group of reporters today to discuss the trade deadline and other matters," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported Friday afternoon. "One news item from the session: All-Star closer Devin Williams is expected back in “the next few days.” He must clear one more rehab outing first."
Williams has a .000 ERA with a six-to-two strikeout-to-walk ratio, .000 batting average against and a 0.67 WHIP in three innings pitched across three games between the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Triple-A Nashville Sounds in his rehab stints.
The 29-year-old is certainly ready to make his 2024 major league season debut after pumping out incredible numbers in the minor leagues, albeit against lesser-talented competition.
The righty will finally return to Major League Baseball after sustaining a back stress fracture in spring training which sidelined him for several months.
Williams will be joining an incredibly talented pool of relievers with a combined 3.26 ERA, good enough for the third-best in Major League Baseball, which aided Milwaukee in their journey to the top of the National League Central.
