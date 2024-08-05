Brewers Highly Touted Outfielder Listed As Player With Most To Prove
The Milwaukee Brewers have lost six of their last 10 and are fighting to keep their lead atop the National League Central.
Milwaukee had a five and a half game cushion above the St. Louis Cardinals entering Monday. However, the Brewers have a difficult August ahead (and perhaps beyond) with Christian Yelich out.
To make up for Yelich’s absence, Milwaukee will rely on production from players like 20-year-old outfielder Jackson Chourio.
Chourio is a supreme talent with a lot of hype attached to his name, but he hasn’t yet solidified himself as a surefire producer at the big league level.
On Monday, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer mentioned Chourio on a short list of players with the most to prove for the rest of 2024.
“Remember when Jackson Chourio was being hyped as the next big thing in Milwaukee?” Rymer said.
“The Brewers showed how strongly they believed in him last December, inking him to an $82 million deal … but then Chourio more or less faded into the background. … But with the Brewers nonetheless looking to make it back-to-back NL Central titles, Chourio is firmly in the limelight again by way of Christian Yelich's back injury. … The Brewers will be relying on Chourio to fill the 2018 NL MVP's shoes in left field.”
Chourio is slashing .266/ .310/ .420 this season with 12 home runs and 13 stolen bases in 356 plate appearances.
If Chourio can step up this month and catch fire, he’ll be able to silence a lot of critics and help solidify Milwaukee’s playoff positioning in the process.
