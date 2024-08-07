Brewers Hurler's Return Could Be On Horizon After Another Successful Rehab Outing
The Milwaukee Brewers are still at the top of the National League Central despite a handful of losses following the All-Star break.
One area of the roster that has undoubtedly been a crucial part of Milwaukee's success this season is their pitching staff, which could receive more reinforcements soon.
Despite All-Star closer Devin Williams not making his 2024 debut until late July, the Brew Crew's relief pitchers have had an immense amount of success this season. DL Hall also hit the injured list in April after just four appearances at the major league level and has been making substantial progress toward a return from his rehab assignment. He's slotted to be stretched out in order to keep that stellar bullpen rested.
Hall only allowed one run, let up a pair of hits and walks and struck out three in four innings pitched of an 8-4 win over the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians Tuesday night.
The 25-year-old was notably part of the trade package that sent righty Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles and has been sidelined for most of the 2024 campaign due to a left knee sprain.
Hall is making a strong case that he is ready to return to the majors, and we could see him called back up to Milwaukee any day now.
The southpaw will be joining an a rotation in need of help after a trade deadline that left most fans wanting more.
