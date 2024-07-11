Brewers Listed As One Of Three Teams To Land Premier Starting Pitcher
The Milwaukee Brewers could find themselves in a bidding war for one of the most enticing controllable starting pitchers on the market.
With the Brewers in a position to buy at the July 30 trade deadline, there are questions regarding what new faces will be in the organization in August. One report suggests Milwaukee is part of a three-team mix in the running to acquire a Colorado Rockies starting pitcher.
"Prior to last season, (Cal) Quantrill had established himself as a solid starting pitcher (albeit one incapable of missing bats)," CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson wrote on Monday morning. "He had a miserable 2023, which ended with him being shipped to the Rockies to kick off the winter despite him having an additional year of team control after this one.
"While going to Coors Field is rarely a boon to a player's career, Quantrill has made the most of it by leaning into a splitter-heavy approach. He's still not a big-time bat-misser or anything, but this talking head could see a team with a wild imagination wanting to see what he can do in a more normal offensive environment -- e.g. one where he's not throwing moon rocks. Potential suitors: (Houston) Astros, Brewers, (San Francisco) Giants."
Quantrill has a 4.13 ERA with a 78-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .257 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 102 1/3 innings pitched across 19 games.
The 29-year-old would immediately be slotted into the rotation and could play a huge role in a postseason run. Quantrill would likely push out Aaron Civale or Dallas Keuchel, both acquired earlier this month.
The Brewers typically are considered a fairly conservative organization at the trade deadline and could pursue Quantrill over the likes of aces such as Chicago White Sox's Garrett Crochet or Texas Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi. The extra year of team control would be enticing to Milwaukee, who could build upon his new approach.
More MLB: Brewers Starting Pitcher Leaves Game Early After Scary On-Field Incident