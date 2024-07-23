Brewers Listed As Team With High Chance Of Landing Top-Ranking Starting Pitcher
The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly one of the top destinations for a certain premier starting pitcher to suit up for in August.
The Brewers now have one week until the July 30 trade deadline to acquire the pitching help needed for the remainder of the 2024 campaign, and some insiders believe they have a great chance at landing one of the best on the trade block.
The Athletic's Tim Britton and Aaron Gleeman listed their top 50 players who could be dealt at the deadline and they have Detroit Tigers' Jack Flaherty at the No. 12 spot with a potential trade to either the New York Yankees, Houston Astros or Milwaukee.
Flaherty has a 3.13 ERA with a 127-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .215 batting average against and a 0.96 WHIP in 100 2/3 innings pitched across 17 games this season.
The 28-year-old is arguably the best fit in Milwaukee among notable pitchers who have found themselves in trade rumors this summer and has already been linked to the Brew Crew a handful of times.
The prospect capital needed to acquire Flaherty would be substantially less than the likes of his teammate and Cy Young frontrunner Tarik Skubal or Chicago White Sox's Garrett Crochet -- although a trade for either of those two isn't impossible.
The righty is on his last year of team control and could only be a few-month rental for the Brewers, but if he can bring a World Series to Milwaukee this season, the loss of a few prospects is worth the reward.
More MLB: Brewers Could Target Recently DFA'd Starting Pitcher To Pair With Trade Acquisition