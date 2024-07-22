Brewers Loosely Linked To Rotation Stabilizing Pitcher In Rare Intra-Division Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers are in the driver's seat of the National League Central and could look within the division to acquire the starting pitching help they have been searching for.
The Cincinnati Reds are having the opposite season as the Brewers and find themselves at last place in the NL Central, meaning they'll be sellers at the July 30 trade deadline. It's not often that we see intra-division trades, but two insiders listed Milwaukee as one of the top landing spots for an intriguing Reds starting pitcher.
"A deadline prize for the (New York) Yankees in 2022 before a shoulder injury, Frankie Montas' return to a regular rotation role this season has been fine," The Athletic's Tim Britton and Aaron Gleeman wrote on Monday morning. "While he hasn't rekindled his form from his days with Oakland (Athletics), he's been a serviceable arm for Cincinnati (albeit in losses, often) and could help stabilize someone else's rotation."
Montas has a 4.85 ERA with a 72-to-38 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .244 batting average against and a 1.36 WHIP in 89 innings pitched across 18 games this season.
The 31-year-old most likely isn't high on the Brewers' radar, as they already brought in Aaron Civale earlier this month who is roughly the same caliber as the righty, but a trade shouldn't be ruled out.
While pitchers like Chicago White Sox's Garret Crochet or Erick Fedde and Detroit Tigers' Jack Flaherty might be better fits in Milwaukee, Montas should still be a name to watch for.
