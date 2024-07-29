Brewers Lose Bidding War To Division Rival In What Could Be Worst Possible Outcome
The Milwaukee Brewers are sitting in first in the National League Central, but the division could be shaken up soon.
The July 30 trade deadline can alter the postseason landscape, and a recent trade could potentially change the Brewers 2024 campaign entirely. Milwaukee lost out on a highly sought-after starting pitcher to no other than a division rival, adding pressure to the front office's trade deadline.
"The St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a three-way deal that will send right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde to St. Louis and infielder Tommy Edman to Los Angeles, sources tell ESPN," ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday afternoon. "White Sox will be getting a haul of prospects in return"
Fedde has a 3.11 ERA with a 108-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .227 batting average against and a 1.14 WHIP in 121 2/3 innings across 21 games this season.
Only a few days ago, reports arose that Milwaukee and St. Louis were in a bidding war for Fedde. The latter has won the bid -- marking a failed attempt at what could have been a much-needed starting pitcher to aid the Brew Crew in their postseason run.
The Cardinals added a weapon to their rotation -- as well as outfielder Tommy Pham -- and at only six games behind Milwaukee, could make a push for the top of the division --especially with star outfielder Christian Yelich on the injured list.
With Fedde off the market, Milwaukee should act quickly to add rotation help. Detroit Tigers' Jack Flaherty, San Francisco Giants' Blake Snell or the White Sox's Garrett Crochet are among the best available.
