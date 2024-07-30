Brewers Make Rare Intra-Division Trade To Acquire Starting Pitcher From Reds
The Milwaukee Brewers front office was tasked with acquiring a starting pitcher ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, and they did just that.
Although the Brewers are atop the National League Central, their roster still felt an arm short in the rotation to make a deep push in the postseason. Fortunately, general manager Matt Arnold added a much-needed arm to the pitching staff.
"Trade: The Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring pitcher Frankie Montas from the Cincinnati Reds, pending medical review, according to sources familiar with the deal," FanSided's Robert Murray reported Monday night.
Montas has a 5.01 ERA with a 78-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .256 batting average against and a 1.44 WHIP in 93 1/3 innings across 19 games this season.
The 31-year-old is under team control through the 2025 season and can offer a serviceable arm to a Milwaukee rotation that desperately needed the help.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand also reported that the Brewers are sending two players, yet to be named, to Cincinnati in return for Montas.
The Brew Crew may not be done here, as there have been reports that the front office is also searching for a left-handed bat due to star outfielder Christian Yelich being sidelined with a back injury.
