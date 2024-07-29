Brewers' Newly Acquired Hurler Immediately Takes Shot At Rockies Organization
The Milwaukee Brewers were among the first teams to get into trade news when they acquired right-hander Nick Mears from the Colorado Rockies -- who had a revealing conversation with media Sunday.
The Brewers acquired Mears to strengthen an already elite bullpen, which has a combined 3.31 ERA and is the third-best across Major League Baseball. Although Mears doesn't have the greatest numbers this season, he revealed a bombshell on why that could be and it says more about the Rockies than his own play.
"I would say I've definitely had a few implosion innings, but it also doesn't help that I was tipping pitches for a month and a half and I was never told," Mears told MLB.com's Adam McCalvy Sunday afternoon. "A player actually told one of my buddies on the Rockies, he came up to me and said 'This is what you're doing -- you should probably change it.'"
Mears has a 5.56 ERA with a 57-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .264 batting average against and a 1.50 WHIP in 45 1/3 innings across 41 appearances.
Although the righty doesn't have great numbers this season, it's encouraging to hear that he believes the problem is solved, and equally frustrating to hear that Colorado did not step in to warn him of his mistakes.
Mear's underlying metrics indicate that he will excel moving forward, especially getting out of the Coors Field atmosphere. The right-hander has a 2.59 FIP -- which is an indication of where his ERA should lie. His 3.00 expected ERA is further indication that his arsenal, led by a 96.7 mph fastball, should perform much better over time.
The young reliever is signed through 2027 so the Brewers are in position to take advantage of Colorado's negligence.
