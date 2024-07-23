Brewers Not Expected To Be Among Teams Acquiring Biggest Names At Trade Deadline
The Milwaukee Brewers should be among the few teams looking to be aggressive ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, but that may not be the case.
While we know Milwaukee has typically been reserved with its mid-summer acquisitions, a team that needs starting pitching should take advantage of the many premier pitchers in trade conversations. Unfortunately, one insider doesn't think the Brew Crew will be looking for the best of the best in the upcoming week.
"But adding a top-of-the-market player via trade simply isn't on the Brewers' bingo card at the moment," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Tuesday morning. "And with all the trade conversations they're having -- they're kicking plenty of tires -- they might wind up with similar talent to what they've got now, even if adding a frontline starter would propel them to the forefront of contention."
While Passan's comments could come off as concerning, it should be fairly obvious that the Brewers likely weren't going to go out and acquire a "top-of-the-market" player like Detroit Tigers' Cy Young frontrunner Tarik Skubal. Someone such as teammate Jack Flaherty or Chicago White Sox's Erick Fedde would fit better into the discussion.
It's encouraging that the club is still expected to make some additions to the rotation to aid their postseason run, whether it comes from one of the biggest names in trade talks or a mid-tier pitcher who can eat innings and provide a serviceable arm.
Milwaukee has just seven days to make the necessary roster moves before the trade window closes.
More MLB: Brewers Could Target Recently DFA'd Starting Pitcher To Pair With Trade Acquisition