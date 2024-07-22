Brewers Once Again Linked To Premier Starting Pitcher 'Highly Likely' To Be Traded
The Milwaukee Brewers have been in many trade rumors leading up to the July 30 trade deadline, and things are starting to heat up.
There are now less than two weeks for teams to make the necessary trades to strengthen their rosters for the unofficial second half of the season, and the Brewers were again listed as a possible trade partner with the Chicago White Sox for one of the best pitchers on the market.
The Athletic's Tim Britton and Aaron Gleeman listed their top 50 players who could be dealt at the deadline and they have Garrett Crochet at the No. 2 spot with a potential trade to either the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee.
Crochet has a 3.02 ERA with an impressive 150-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .199 batting average against and a 0.95 WHIP in 107 1/3 innings pitched across 20 games this season.
The 25-year-old would immediately bolster Milwaukee's rotation and could be the missing piece for a deep postseason run.
With the return of closer Devin Williams and left-hander DL Hall imminent, adding Crochet to the pitching staff would round out the Brewers roster and put them in the best spot possible for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
It would take a hefty amount of prospect capital to convince Chicago to move Crochet but Milwaukee would retain the southpaw through 2026 -- making him an instant core member of the roster.
