Brewers Own MLB’s Best Batting Average In August By A Country Mile

Milwaukee is on fire at the plate right now

Colin Keane

Aug 8, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio (11) reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 8, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio (11) reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The Milwaukee Brewers are sizzling in August so far.

Entering Saturday, Milwaukee owned the best team batting average in Major League Baseball by 36 points at .318.

Behind the Brewers were the San Diego Padres with a .282 team batting average.

As a team, Milwaukee is slashing .318/ .401/ .530 in August, best in MLB on all fronts with the exception of slugging percentage, where only the Arizona Diamondbacks best them at .535.

Since Christian Yelich exited the Milwaukee lineup with an injury, the Brewers bats have stepped up, and then some.

Six Milwaukee players are hitting well above .300 for the month:

Jackson Chourio: .394

Gary Sánchez: .333

William Contreras: .345

Willy Adames: .321

Sal Frelick: .364

Rhys Hoskins: .346

It was recently reported that Jackson Chourio had a lot to prove for the rest of the season, and he’s certainly proving his worth so far this month.

Will Chourio and the Brew Crew keep their bats aflame long enough to secure the National League Central crown?

Milwaukee had a seven-game cushion over the St. Louis Cardinals entering the weekend. Things are looking up at American Family Field.

