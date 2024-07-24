Brewers Place Decorated Star On Injured List Amid Strong Campaign, Reinstate Catcher
The Milwaukee Brewers managed to attain the top spot of the National League Central despite numerous injuries to key players, and their bad luck continues to get worse.
The unofficial second half of the season is underway, and Milwaukee is preparing for the upcoming July 30 trade deadline trying to make the necessary roster moves for a postseason run. Amid the trade rumors and conversations, the Brewers will be without a crucial member of their roster due to an injury.
"Catcher Gary Sánchez reinstated from the 10-day injured list," The team announced on social media Wednesday morning. "Outfielder Christian Yelich placed on the 10-day injured list with low back inflammation."
Yelich is hitting .315 with 26 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .910 OPS (153 OPS+) in 73 games this season.
The former Most Valuable Player is in the middle of one of his best seasons in years and will miss a crucial part of the 2024 campaign. The Brewers only have a five-game lead on the red-hot St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central and will need to keep gaining ground to secure a division title.
Taking Yelich's spot on the 40-man roster is Sánchez, who landed on the IL with a left calf strain in late June. The 31-year-old is hitting .218 with 13 extra-base hits including seven home runs, 21 RBIs and a .694 OPS (92 OPS+) in 51 games this season.
The team has not yet announced a timetable for Yelich's return to action.
