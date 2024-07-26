Brewers Potential Fit To Reunite With Former Slugger At Trade Deadline Per Insider
For weeks the Milwaukee Brewers have been rumored to be searching the trade block for starting pitchers, and now they appear to be looking to add a bat to the lineup as well.
With star outfielder Christian Yelich heading towards the 10-day injured list once again due to his nagging back injury, Milwaukee is seemingly looking to find a temporary replacement while he tries to "rest and rehab." One insider believes the club should be looking to bring back an old friend in the interim.
"Christian Yelich’s injury leaves the remainder of his season in doubt, taking away both a potent bat from the lineup and a veteran leader in the clubhouse," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Friday morning. "The Brewers have a young club that would benefit from the addition of an experienced bat for the stretch run. Potential fit: Mark Canha (Detriot Tigers)"
Canha is hitting .234 with 24 extra-base hits including seven home runs, 36 RBIs and a .695 OPS ( 97 OPS+) in 89 games this season.
The 35-year-old came over to Milwaukee late last season and hit .287 with 15 extra-base hits including five home runs, 33 RBIs and a .800 OPS in 50 games post-trade deadline. Could he provide a similar jolt one year later?
The veteran could be a temporary replacement and decent bat in the lineup while Yelich works on a return to action, keeping Milwaukee afloat until the former MVP is back in the majors.
The Brewers will be looking to hold on to first place in the National League Central, and almost certainly need to add some variation of a bat to keep their lead on the resilient St. Louis Cardinals, currently just six games behind entering Friday.
