Brewers Potential Target Traded To Red Sox, Adding Pressure To Deadline
The Milwaukee Brewers are among the many teams looking to acquire starting pitching help in a thin market and lost out on what could have been a great addition to the Boston Red Sox.
The Brewers are typically a reserved team at the July 30 trade deadline which means in a perfect world they could acquire a decent arm at a low cost and possibly pair him with a mid-to-high-tier pitcher. Milwaukee had a chance to do just that but didn't act fast enough and a much-needed southpaw found a new home.
"The Boston Red Sox are acquiring left-hander James Paxton in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources tell ESPN. Done deal," ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday morning.
Paxton has a 4.43 ERA with a 64-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .246 batting average against and a 1.46 WHIP in 89 1/3 innings pitched across 18 games this season.
With the 35-year-old off the board, the pressure is stronger than ever for Milwaukee to improve their rotation.
There is still one more veteran who could be brought in to eat innings for the Brew Crew. Rich Hill, looking to make a major league comeback, could be paired with a frontline starter like Detroit Tigers' Jack Flaherty or Chicago White Sox's Erick Fedde.
Paxton would have been a cheap option to stabilize Milwaukee's rotation and be a big part of a postseason run, but the front office will have to continue to search the trade block for an arm alike.
