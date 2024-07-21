Brewers Pull Off Pre-Trade Deadline Swap With Mets For Ex-First-Round Pick
The Milwaukee Brewers clearly are busy right now.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just over a week away and the Brewers aren't waiting around to make moves. Milwaukee officially acquired former New York Mets pitcher Tyler Jay on Sunday after being designated for assignment.
"The Mets have dealt left-hander Tyler Jay to the Brewers in exchange for minor league right-hander TJ Shook, per a club announcement," MLB Trade Rumors' Nick Deeds said. "Jay had been designated for assignment by New York last week to make room for lefty Alex Young on the club’s 40-man roster. The Brewers had an open spot for Jay on their 40-man roster after designating Joel Kuhnel for assignment earlier today."
Jay may not be a big-name player. but it doesn't hurt to take a chance on veteran bullpen depth with big-league upside. He was selected in the first round of the 2015 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Minnesota Twins and has spent most of his career in the minor leagues.
The 30-year-old made his big league debut this season with the Mets and appeared in three games and allowed four earned runs across 4 2/3 innings pitched. While those numbers don't jump off the page, he has a career 3.62 ERA in seven years in the minors.
He likely won't be a game-changer for the Brewers, but it certainly doesn't hurt to take a chance on him to add another lefty to the organization.
