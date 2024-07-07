Brewers Reportedly Have Big Plans For Upcoming MLB Trade Deadline
The Milwaukee Brewers have already traded for starting pitcher Aaron Civale, and one insider anticipates that the club isn't done making moves just yet.
With the July 30 trade deadline right around the corner, the Brewers only have a few weeks to acquire more pitching help to strengthen their rotation. Fortunately, there are rumors that the team has plans to make a few more splashes ahead of the trade deadline.
"Even with Civale, who is signed through 2025, the Brewers remain on the lookout for additional pitching, according to sources," FanSided's Robert Murray reported. "With one team that has spoken with Milwaukee saying they are looking for 'all pitching.'"
With names like Garrett Crochet, Jack Flaherty, Chris Bassit and Zach Eflin reportedly available, the Brewers have plenty of options to consider trading for, and those four would greatly impact their rotation.
Milwaukee has historically been reserved at the trade deadline because the club is more of a small-market team trying to win within the margins, but there has been some talk around the league that this year will be different.
Although the Brewers are sitting at the top spot in the National League Central, the team still needs to improve their rotation if they want to make a deep run in the postseason.
