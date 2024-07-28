Brewers Reportedly In Bidding War Vs. Rival For All-Star, Per Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers are in a good spot but could get even better in the next few days.
Milwaukee currently is in first place in the National League Central with an impressive 59-45 record but needs to be looking to add over the next few days ahead of the July 30th Major League Baseball trade deadline while keeping the starting rotation in mind.
The Brewers have been a pleasant surprise this season and have a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs but adding another hurler who can help shore up the rotation seems like a necessity. One player the club reportedly has shown interest in is Toronto Blue Jays hurler Yusei Kikuchi, but so too has the St. Louis Cardinals, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Kikuchi is the most likely remaining Blue Jays pitcher to be dealt because he is an impending free agent," Bowden said. "Several teams have shown interest in him, including the Minnesota Twins, Cardinals, and Brewers."
It's not hard to see why the Brewers would want Kikuchi. His numbers aren't great this year, but he is a one-time All-Star who could add another left-handed option to the Brewers' rotation. He shined last year with a 3.83 ERA in 32 starts so it wouldn't be shocking to see him turn things around in the second half of the season.
Toronto clearly is open for business and a deal would make sense for the Brewers but it sounds like they will have to compete with the rival Cardinals in order to do so.
